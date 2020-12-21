The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *A copy on All India Football Federation (AIFF) Annual General Body Meeting. *Report of ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC at Fatorda.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-JADEJA-VIHARI If fit, Jadeja likely to replace Vihari in playing XI for Boxing Day Test Adelaide, Dec 21 (PTI) The Indian team management will be keenly monitoring Ravindra Jadeja's progress leading up to the Boxing Day Test against Australia this weekend as, if fit, the all-rounder could walk into the playing XI in place of Hanuma Vihari. SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL-BOUNCER Time is ripe for a worldwide review into on-field safety: Chappell Adelaide, Dec 21 (PTI) Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has advocated a review of on-field safety measures in cricket, saying it would be a good idea to ''strengthen any law'' that can protect tailenders when they face short-pitched bowling.

SPO-CRI-IND-BURNS Boxing Day Test crucial in deciding fate of the series against India: Joe Burns Adelaide, Dec 21 (PTI) If opener Joe Burns' views are any indication, another onerous task awaits an embattled Indian team, as Australia are entering the second Test believing that a favourable result for them in Melbourne could ''decide the fate'' of the four-match series. SPO-BAD-IND-TEAM BAI names full-strength squad; Sindhu, Saina to compete for first time since virus break New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) India's top shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be seen in action for the first time since the coronavirus-forced break when they compete in three upcoming tournaments in Bangkok, including the prestigious BWF World Tour Finals.

SPO-CRI-CA-HONOUR CA to honour indigenous pioneer during Boxing Day Test Melbourne, Dec 21 (PTI) The player of the match in the upcoming Boxing Day Test between India and Australia will be awarded with the Johnny Mullagh Medal as a tribute to honour the captain of Australia's first sporting team to tour internationally. SPO-CRI-PAK-SQUAD Injured Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq ruled out of first Test against NZ Napier, Dec 21 (PTI) Pakistan captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq were on Monday ruled out of the upcoming first Test against New Zealand with thumb injuries, prompting the tour selection committee to include rookie Imran Butt in the 17-member squad. SPO-CRI-AFGHANISTAN Afghanistan gets land for new cricket stadium, eyes hosting international matches Kabul, Dec 21 (PTI) Afghanistan Cricket Board chief Farhan Yusefzai is confident of bringing international matches to the country in the near future after securing land for a new stadium here, having played most of their 'home' games in India so far.

SPO-CRI-HADDIN-IND Don't think India can turn this as Adelaide was their only opportunity: Haddin Melbourne, Dec 21 (PTI) Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin reckons the opening day/night Test was India's best shot at winning in the ongoing series as it will be very difficult for the visitors to script a turnaround after demoralizing eight-wicket loss in Adelaide. SPO-HOCK-RANKINGS Indian men to finish 2020 in 4th position, women in 9th spot in FIH rankings Lausanne (Switzerland), Dec 21 (PTI) The Indian men and women hockey teams will finish 2020 in fourth and ninth positions, respectively, after a major part of the year was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-ISL-ODISHAFC-PREVIEW ISL: Odisha seek maiden win, NorthEast look to bounce back Bambolim, Dec 21 (PTI) With only a point in their kitty from six games, Odisha FC will be desperate to turn their fortunes around when they face NorthEast United in the Indian Super League here on Tuesday.