Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian club Genoa fires coach Maran after slow start

Genoa has just one victory in 13 games this season in Serie A and was in 19th place as it prepared to play at Spezia on Wednesday.In a brief statement, the team said the 57-year-old Italian coach had been fired.

PTI | Genoa | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:58 IST
Italian club Genoa fires coach Maran after slow start

Italian club Genoa fired coach Rolando Maran on Monday as the team remained stuck in the relegation zone following a 2-0 loss to Benevento. Genoa has just one victory in 13 games this season in Serie A and was in 19th place as it prepared to play at Spezia on Wednesday.

In a brief statement, the team said the 57-year-old Italian coach had been fired. “The club thanks the coach and his staff for their commitment,” it said.

In the 2013-14 season, Maran was fired twice by the same club — Catania..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It does not suit home minister to tell lies for political mileage: WB CM

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Trinamool Congress TMC-led West Bengal government of corruption and anarchy during his two-day tour of the state over the weekend, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said he was telling ...

NIA arrests 17 SDPI, PFI activists in connection with Bengaluru violence

The National Investigation Agency on Monday said it has arrested 17 leaders and activists of the Social Democratic Party of India and Popular Front of India in connection with the Bengaluru violence on August 11. With this, 187 people have ...

Punjab arhtiyas to keep shops shut for four days against IT raids

Arhtiyas in Punjab will keep their shops shut for four days from Tuesday in protest against income tax raids allegedly conducted to intimidate them for supporting the farmers stir against the Centres agriculture laws, according to a body re...

Nihal Sarin, Gukesh advance to semifinals of Online World Cadets and Youth Rapid meet

Four Indians, including Grandmasters Nihal Sarin and D Gukesh, advanced to the semifinals of the FIDE Online World Cadets and Youth Rapid Chess Championships in their respective categories on Monday. Only four of the 12 Indian players who m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020