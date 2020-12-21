Left Menu
Soccer-Millwall's next two games postponed after COVID-19 outbreak in squad

"We have closed the training ground and notified the EFL (English Football League) of the need to postpone the next two fixtures." Millwall are 16th in the standings with 25 points after 20 games. The new dates for the fixtures will be announced when they are finalised.

Millwall's next two league fixtures over the Christmas period have been postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the first team squad, the second tier Championship club said on Monday. Millwall were scheduled to play away at Bournemouth on Saturday followed by a home game at Watford three days later but the club said they could not fulfil those fixtures, with those testing positive going into self-isolation.

"This is a very regrettable but necessary move," Millwall's chief executive Steve Kavanagh said in a statement. "We have closed the training ground and notified the EFL (English Football League) of the need to postpone the next two fixtures."

Millwall are 16th in the standings with 25 points after 20 games. The new dates for the fixtures will be announced when they are finalised.

