Soccer-Millwall, Ipswich games postponed after COVID-19 outbreaks

The new dates for the fixtures will be announced when they are finalised. League One (third-tier) side Ipswich said their manager Paul Lambert was among those who had tested positive.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 00:05 IST
Millwall and Ipswich Town's next two league fixtures over the Christmas period have been postponed following outbreaks of COVID-19 in their first team squads, the clubs said on Monday.

Millwall were due to visit Bournemouth on Saturday followed by a home game with Watford three days later but the club said they could not fulfil the two Championship (second-tier) fixtures, with those testing positive going into self-isolation. "This is a very regrettable but necessary move," Millwall's chief executive Steve Kavanagh said in a statement.

"We have closed the training ground and notified the EFL (English Football League) of the need to postpone the next two fixtures." Millwall are 16th in the standings with 25 points after 20 games. The new dates for the fixtures will be announced when they are finalised.

League One (third-tier) side Ipswich said their manager Paul Lambert was among those who had tested positive. The club, who are sixth in the League One table after 18 games, three points behind leaders Portsmouth with a game in hand, were scheduled to host Northampton Town on Saturday followed by a trip to Wimbledon on Dec. 29.

"First-team players and coaching staff that returned negative test results on Friday will be tested again on Wednesday morning," the club said.

