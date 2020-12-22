Left Menu
David Lloyd extends contract with Glamorgan Cricket till 2023

Glamorgan Cricket on Monday announced that all-rounder and vice-captain David Lloyd has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Club until at least the end of the 2023 season.

ANI | Cardiff | Updated: 22-12-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 09:19 IST
Glamorgan Cricket vice-captain David Lloyd. Image Credit: ANI

Glamorgan Cricket on Monday announced that all-rounder and vice-captain David Lloyd has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Club until at least the end of the 2023 season. Lloyd was capped in 2019, becoming the first north Walian to receive the honour since Wilf Wooller in 1939.

Lloyd was also the first north Walian since Wooller (in 1960) to captain Glamorgan when he was appointed interim captain for part of the 2019 season. He was named as captain of the Royal London Cup side for the 2020 season, as well as Club vice-captain. The all-rounder made his Glamorgan debut in 2012 and has since gone on to score nearly 3,000 first-class runs with four centuries and a best of 119 at Gloucestershire in 2018.

Lloyd sits sixth in the Club's all-time T20 run scorers having moved past the 1,000 run mark during the 2020 season. "I'm really happy to be signing a new deal at Glamorgan. Being Welsh and playing for the only Welsh first-class county is something I'm very proud of, and to have been capped and captain Glamorgan was something I could only dream about," said Lloyd in an official statement.

"I've played for Glamorgan since I was 16 and I can't wait to walk out to bat again with our fans behind us," he added. Director of Cricket, Mark Wallace, said, "Lloydy has gone from strength to strength in recent years and has solidified himself as a key player across the side in all formats.

"He can bat anywhere in the order, he can bowl, he is a great fielder and is becoming a leader of the side too," Wallace further said "He's been one of our leading players over the last few years, especially in the T20 format, and brings balance to a side with his all-round skill set," he added. (ANI)

