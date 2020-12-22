Left Menu
Development News Edition

No need to move Rohit Sharma from Sydney, he is safe: BCCI official

The fresh outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Sydney has raised questions not just over the fate of the third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but also on the safety of India opener Rohit Sharma who is undergoing quarantine there after arriving in Australia ahead of the first Test.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:34 IST
No need to move Rohit Sharma from Sydney, he is safe: BCCI official
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose The fresh outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Sydney has raised questions not just over the fate of the third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but also on the safety of India opener Rohit Sharma who is undergoing quarantine there after arriving in Australia ahead of the first Test.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official confirmed that while Rohit shall continue to undergo quarantine in Sydney, the Indian board and the team management is constantly in touch with the limited-overs deputy. "He doesn't need to move from Sydney. He is safe and is in a bio-secure environment undergoing quarantine. While he is alone in his room, the Indian board as well as the team management is constantly in touch with him. If there was any emergency or if we felt that he needed to get out of Sydney, we would. But for now, he is completely safe there," the official pointed.

Asked about the endurance programme that Rohit was handed by the physio when he left for Australia after completing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, the official said: "He is being monitored by the physios and he is doing his regular endurance work in his room. It is all about keeping fit and ready for action when it comes to hitting the ground running." Cricket Australia on Sunday confirmed that the Sydney Test match between India and Australia remains on track for now despite a fresh COVID-19 cluster in Sydney.

The third Test between India and Australia is slated to be played in Sydney from January 7 while the last Test of the series will go ahead at Brisbane from January 15. There were reports that Cricket Australia was mulling over switching the third and fourth Test venues. But CA's interim CEO has said nothing of that sort is happening as of now.

"The third Test is more than two-and-a-half weeks away, which provides us with time to assess the evolving public health situation on the northern beaches of Sydney. We have made no changes to our schedule and our preference remains to play the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground," Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's Interim CEO said in an official statement. "Cricket Australia has developed a solid track record of delivery throughout this most challenging of summers and will continue to make appropriate and proportionate decisions in consultation with our biosecurity team, governments, State & Territory Associations, the Australian Cricketers' Association, our partners and venues," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight

A new Chinese carrier rocket made its first flight on Tuesday under a long-term plan to develop reusable launch vehicles aimed at reducing mission costs and speed up launch schedules for commercial clients. The medium-lift Long March 8 Y-1 ...

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, VMware join legal battle against hacking company NSO

Tech giants Microsoft, Alphabet , Cisco, and VMware on Monday joined Facebooks legal battle against hacking company NSO, filing an amicus brief in federal court that warned that the Israeli firms tools were powerful, and dangerous.The brief...

Sadbhav Engineering JV lowest bidder for Rs 780-cr Surat Metro project

Sadbhav Engineering on Tuesday said its joint venture JV firm has been declared the lowest bidder for construction of part of the Surat Metro project worth Rs 780 crore by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation. We have been declared as the low...

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Dell join legal battle against hacking company NSO

Tech giants including Microsoftand Google on Monday joined Facebooks legal battle against hacking company NSO, filing an amicus brief in federal court that warned that the Israeli firms tools were powerful, and dangerous. The brief, filed b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020