"It feels okay but I want more": Lampard after 3-0 win over West Ham

Getting back to winning ways is not enough for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard as he asserted that there are "more challenges" waiting for his side and the players should "keep pushing" themselves to prove that they can be even better.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 11:57 IST
Frank Lampard (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Getting back to winning ways is not enough for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard as he asserted that there are "more challenges" waiting for his side and the players should "keep pushing" themselves to prove that they can be even better. After losing two back to back Premier League games, Chelsea produced a solid comeback, defeating West Ham 3-0 here on Tuesday.

"It feels okay but I still want more. We want to keep pushing and we have that desire for more. We know anyone can beat anyone, this season more than most, so we have to keep pushing," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying. "The higher we can aim, the more level-headed we can stay after wins and we can just prove that we can be better. We've got tough games coming up over Christmas so there are more challenges to come for us to deal with," he added.

Thiago Silva's strike in the 10th minute, followed by a late brace from Tammy Abraham sealed a comfortable win for Chelsea in the match. Highlighting the team's defending ability, Lampard said: "The defense was great... Some of our defending of the box this season has been really good and consistent and that has to stay, particularly against opponents like we had tonight."

Sitting fifth on the Premier League table, Chelsea will now take on Arsenal on Saturday. (ANI)

