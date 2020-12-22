Left Menu
Abu Dhabi T10 league: Qalandars retain England cricketer Tom Banton

England cricketer Tom Banton, who had pulled out of Big Bash League (BBL) citing bio-bubble demands, has been retained by the Qalandars for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 league.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 11:59 IST
England's Tom Banton (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

"BANTON RETAINED-- @QalandarsT10 have retained explosive opening batsman @TBanton18 for the #AbuDhabiT10!" The League official handle tweeted. Last week, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi had signed with the Qalandars as an icon player for the upcoming tournament.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Afridi had signed a similar deal in 2019 but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refused to issue NOCs for all activities as well as retired Pakistani players to feature in the league, resulting in a diplomatic crisis between Pakistan and UAE. The fourth edition of the tournament will see the new franchise Pune Devils making their debut at the fast-paced event.

The eight sides, which will lock horns from January 28 to February 6, are Team Abu Dhabi, Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Qalandars, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors, and the Karnataka Tuskers who have been rebranded and will be known as Pune Devils. Dwayne Bravo is the former captain of the West Indies cricket team and the Delhi Bulls have seized the opportunity and signed the West Indian all-rounder as their player for this season.

Meanwhile, the defending champions Maratha Arabians have decided to back experience for this season as they have signed the World T20-winning player Shoaib Malik as their icon player. The former Pakistan captain will lead the Arabians' side for this season of the ADT10. Abu Dhabi T10 is the only ICC-sanctioned T10 cricket tournament in the world. (ANI)

