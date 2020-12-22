Left Menu
Development News Edition

Smith not the only contender for captaincy, CA says Australia have other options

Batting mainstay Steve Smiths reappointment as Australias Test captain is far from certain as the sports governing body in the country feels there are some great young leaders coming through the system.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:38 IST
Smith not the only contender for captaincy, CA says Australia have other options

Batting mainstay Steve Smith's reappointment as Australia's Test captain is far from certain as the sport's governing body in the country feels there are some ''great young leaders'' coming through the system. Smith was removed from captaincy due to his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, with Cricket Australia (CA) appointing Tim Paine to the top job. However, there have been speculations recently that Smith could be reinstated as skipper.

Asked about the board's view, CA chairman Earl Eddings told ESPNcricinfo: ''First of all we've got three great captains in Meg, Aaron and Tim. We've got some great young leaders coming through. So it's not just about should Steve take over, it's about what's best overal. ''Steve's a great young man and he was a good captain when he was there. Like any succession there's planning in place. Have we sat down as a board specifically to discuss the next captain? No we haven't.'' Eddings said CA has given vice-captaincy to various players over the years and will go by the selectors' recommendation when the time comes to pick a successor to Paine.

''I think over a period of time we've given a range of people options to be vice-captain, Matthew Wade was already vice-captain, so we're seeing that and it gives us an opportunity to look at the future leaders of Australian cricket,'' he said. ''We'll be guided by the recommendations of the selection panel, they always come back to our board at the right time with their recommendation, and we'll go through it in detail when they do that.'' With Paine and Finch leading the side well in Tests and limited over cricket, CA can wait to take that call, but the governing body plans to start the process of finding a replacement for former chief executive officer Kevin Roberts next month.

''At the moment Nick Hockley is doing a fantastic job, he's delivered a summer of cricket when at times we were thinking 'how are we going to do this', but he's done that in very difficult circumstances, so he's doing a great job and so are the rest of the team,'' Eddings said. ''We'll start a process early in the new year and we're thinking through what we think the needs are for the next five years for a CEO.'' PTI ATK AH AH

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Papal Christmas, New Year moved indoors because of coronavirus

Pope Francis will read his Christmas message from inside the Vatican instead of from the outdoor central balcony of St. Peters Basilica because of new coronavirus restrictions in Italy, the Vatican said on Tuesday.In addition to the Christm...

MUFG achieves green certification for solar farm in India

MUFG Bank on Tuesday said that it has acted as sole green structuring advisor for a USD 333 million financing deal for SoftBanks latest and largest solar project in India. This marks the first green certification of a solar project loan for...

No religious discrimination in development, nobody to be left behind: PM at AMU centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said ideological and political differences should be set aside for the sake of development and assured that nobody will be left behind in the path to progress because of their religion. Politics can w...

Changing Raipur: A Year of New Parameters in Development Raipur

Raipur Chhattisgarh India, December 22 ANINewsVoir In the past year, Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, has witnessed developmental works that have changed the face of the city, making Raipur enter the league of developed capitals of Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020