Mark Waugh sees "no hope" of India bouncing back in Test series against Australia
India were bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 in their second innings as Australia claimed an eight-wicket win in the pink-ball Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series.Asked if India could bounce back after losing the first Test, Waugh said No hope, no hope.PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:16 IST
The Indian cricket team has ''no hope'' of making a comeback after the humiliation in Adelaide and will suffer a 4-0 whitewash in the four-match Test series against Australia, feels former batsman Mark Waugh. India were bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 in their second innings as Australia claimed an eight-wicket win in the pink-ball Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Asked if India could bounce back after losing the first Test, Waugh said: ''No hope, no hope. ''I thought Adelaide was the Test that they could win on paper and with Virat Kohli here for just the one Test. I thought the conditions would suit them. ''I just can't see how they can bounce back (after) Australia whitewashed them on the third day. So 'no' is the answer – four-nil to Australia,'' he said on Fox Cricket.
Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin too had said the opening day/night Test was India's best chance in the ongoing series and it will be very difficult for the visitors to script a turnaround. The second Test begins in Melbourne on December 26.
