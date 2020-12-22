Left Menu
Development News Edition

Healy expects Paine to lead Australia for three more years

Legendary wicketkeeper Ian Healy wants incumbent skipper Tim Paine to lead Australia for at least three more years, which will see him finish as one of the longest-serving Test captains. Paine will lead Australia next in the second Test against India starting December 26 in Melbourne.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:01 IST
Healy expects Paine to lead Australia for three more years

Legendary wicketkeeper Ian Healy wants incumbent skipper Tim Paine to lead Australia for at least three more years, which will see him finish as one of the longest-serving Test captains. The 36-year-old Paine, who was named captain after former skipper Steve Smith was handed a one-year ban for his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, has seen his team record some memorable wins, the highlight being last-year's Ashes which Australia retained after 18 years in England.

''I'm expecting him to play for quite long because he started so late - and it looks like he's in great shape physically and doing it well,'' Healy told 'The Age'. ''He's got a job to do so that will keep him interested, keep him motivated to get that Australian side on top again and in the hearts of Australians.'' In the form of an unbeaten half-century and seven catches behind the stumps, Paine made handsome contribution in the series-opening day-night Test against India at Adelaide Oval last week.

Paine, who has played 32 Tests and averages 33.40, scored an unbeaten 73 in the first innings besides grabbing those catches to be awarded the Man of the Match in Adelaide, which Australia won by eight wickets. ''He's led a massive cultural revolution, which has got to be draining, so I don't have a problem if he does surprise me and finish before I reckon he will because he's taken on so much.

''But I think he's about to reap the rewards and enjoy it a lot more. I've got no problems saying three more years,'' Healy said. Paine will lead Australia next in the second Test against India starting December 26 in Melbourne.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana govt revises rates for COVID-19 testing in state

Telangana government have revised rates for conducting COVID-19 tests in private National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories NABL and Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR approved Labs, on Tuesday. Samples which...

Small margin wins recorded in low-turnout DDC constituencies in Kashmir

An independent candidate won by just three votes against his National Conference rival, as many winners of the just concluded District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir succeeded by small margins due to the low voter tu...

France plans to end UK border closure by midnight Tuesday -Bloomberg News

France told fellow European Union envoys meeting in Brussels that it planned to end a border closure with Britain by midnight on Tuesday, a Bloomberg reporter said httpstwitter.comnchrysolorasstatus1341442451890970624 in a tweet. Earlier in...

U.S. judge hears arguments targeting deportation protections for ‘Dreamer’ immigrants

A Texas-led coalition of nine states urged a federal judge on Tuesday to invalidate a program that grants hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children the right to live and work in the country. The states hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020