Table tennis team worlds finally canceled

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:11 IST
The table tennis world team championships have been canceled because of the pandemic

The championships were originally scheduled for March in the South Korean city of Busan but were then postponed three times

The International Table Tennis Federation says in a statement that it hoped to hold the event in February 2021 but was forced to cancel ''due to the worsening situation in Korea Republic and with the pandemic still problematic in many regions of the world.'' South Korean authorities are trying to limit social gatherings following a recent surge in virus cases. The ITTF says it was informed the measures would not make it possible to host international sports events in the near future.

