Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Napoli win appeal against forfeit over unplayed Juve match

Napoli have won their appeal against the decision to hand them a 3-0 defeat and deduct one point for failing to play their Serie A match at Juventus in October amid confusion over Italian soccer's COVID-19 rules.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:15 IST
Soccer-Napoli win appeal against forfeit over unplayed Juve match

Napoli have won their appeal against the decision to hand them a 3-0 defeat and deduct one point for failing to play their Serie A match at Juventus in October amid confusion over Italian soccer's COVID-19 rules. The ANSA news agency said the Italian Olympic Committee's Guarantee Board, the highest tribunal in Italian sport, had accepted Napoli's appeal and ordered that the match be played.

Napoli did not travel to Turin for the game on Oct 4., saying their local health authority (ASL) had told the players to stay at home after two members of their squad tested positive for COVID-19. Serie A turned down Napoli's request to call the game off and the league's disciplinary tribunal subsequently handed them a 3-0 defeat and deducted one point.

Before Tuesday's decision, Juventus were third on 27 points, with AS Roma on 24 and Napoli on 23. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana govt revises rates for COVID-19 testing in state

Telangana government have revised rates for conducting COVID-19 tests in private National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories NABL and Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR approved Labs, on Tuesday. Samples which...

Small margin wins recorded in low-turnout DDC constituencies in Kashmir

An independent candidate won by just three votes against his National Conference rival, as many winners of the just concluded District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir succeeded by small margins due to the low voter tu...

France plans to end UK border closure by midnight Tuesday -Bloomberg News

France told fellow European Union envoys meeting in Brussels that it planned to end a border closure with Britain by midnight on Tuesday, a Bloomberg reporter said httpstwitter.comnchrysolorasstatus1341442451890970624 in a tweet. Earlier in...

U.S. judge hears arguments targeting deportation protections for ‘Dreamer’ immigrants

A Texas-led coalition of nine states urged a federal judge on Tuesday to invalidate a program that grants hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children the right to live and work in the country. The states hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020