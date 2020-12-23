Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ vs Pak: Sodhi, Guptill pick injuries in 3rd T20I

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Wednesday said that spinner Ish Sodhi and Martin Guptill have picked up injuries during the third T20I against Pakistan. Sodhi has a strain to his left hamstring while Guptill suffered a laceration to the pad of his right index finger.

ANI | Napier | Updated: 23-12-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 08:39 IST
NZ vs Pak: Sodhi, Guptill pick injuries in 3rd T20I
Ish Sodhi (Photo/ Blackcaps Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Wednesday said that spinner Ish Sodhi and Martin Guptill have picked up injuries during the third T20I against Pakistan. Sodhi has a strain to his left hamstring while Guptill suffered a laceration to the pad of his right index finger. NZC said Sodhi has returned to Christchurch and will have scans to ascertain the extent of the strain. However, NZC did confirm that he is expected to be out for "at least two weeks".

"Blackcaps spinner Ish Sodhi has a confirmed strain to his left hamstring, sustained while fielding in the third T20I against Pakistan in Napier last night," NZC said in a statement. "Sodhi has returned to Christchurch today and will have scans to ascertain the extent of the strain and the recovery plan, although he is expected to be out for at least two weeks," it added.

On the other hand, Guptill's rehabilitation will be determined following the results of an x-ray on the injury. "Opening batsman Martin Guptill suffered a laceration to the pad of his right index finger while trying to stop a ball in the field in the same match. Guptill had the wound cleaned and closed on the night and his rehabilitation will be determined following the results of an x-ray on the injury," the statement read.

During the third T20I, Pakistan registered a four-wicket win against the hosts. Mohammad Rizwan's 89-run knock helped Pakistan chase the target of 174 runs. With this victory, the visitor managed to avoid a clean sweep as New Zealand won the series 2-1. Both teams will now lock horns in a two-match Test series with the first game set to begin on December 26. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US financial body to invest USD 54 mn in India to support critical infrastructure projects

An American financial corporation has announced to invest USD 54 million in India to support the development of critical infrastructure projects in the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. India is one of the fastest growing countr...

Sony rolls out PS5 update that will tell about version of game

Sonys latest PlayStation 5update seems to have fixed one of the biggest issues with cross-gen games on the console making it clearer when players have the PlayStation 4 version of a game installed and notifying them when theres a PS5 versio...

India reports 23,950 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

A day after India reported the lowest single-day spike in 173 days since the virus outbreak, the country witnessed a slight surge in fresh COVID-19 infections with 23,950 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Minis...

Never thought I'd break any records, especially Pele's: Messi

After surpassing Peles record, Barcelonas Lionel Messi said when he started playing football, he never thought he would break any records, especially the one that the legendary Brazilian held for so many years. Messi on Wednesday moved past...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020