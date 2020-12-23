Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Rugby Australia appoints SANZAAR's Marinos as chief executive

"Rob stepped into the role on short notice and has done an incredible job in re-structuring Rugby to be set up for future success," he said. Marinos, who has previously held positions at the South African and Welsh Rugby Unions, brings a wealth of experience of working with the main powerbrokers of the global game.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:14 IST
Rugby-Rugby Australia appoints SANZAAR's Marinos as chief executive

Andy Marinos, who has led regional administrative body SANZAAR for the last five years, was appointed Rugby Australia chief executive on Wednesday. The Zimbabwean-born former Wales international replaces Rob Clarke, who took over on an interim basis after the resignation of New Zealander Raelene Castle in April.

"Despite there being a lot of hard work ahead, I believe that Rugby Australia is uniquely placed for success both domestically and on the global stage," Marinos said in a Rugby Australia news release. "The game has endured substantial change over the last six to eight months and I'm optimistic and excited to be involved with Rugby Australia as it heads off in a new, positive strategic direction."

Marinos, who played eight tests at centre for Wales in 2002-3, takes over an organisation that has received a severe buffeting both financially and reputationally in the last few years. The COVID-19 pandemic precipitated a financial crisis that a World Rugby loan helped avert and Clarke was forced to make job and salary cuts, including for players, to help get the organisation back on an even keel.

Clarke also oversaw the negotiation of a new broadcasting deal to run from the start of next year and Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan thanked him for his temporary stewardship of the body. "Rob stepped into the role on short notice and has done an incredible job in re-structuring Rugby to be set up for future success," he said.

Marinos, who has previously held positions at the South African and Welsh Rugby Unions, brings a wealth of experience of working with the main powerbrokers of the global game. "Andy is an extremely impressive and experienced Rugby administrator who covered every key criterion that the board wanted to see in our new chief executive officer," McLennan added.

"He boasts impeccable relationships with the Six Nations Unions which, together with his SANZAAR connections, strengthens Rugby Australia's bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Several injured in BJP-TMC clash

Several persons were injured in a clash between Trinamool Congress and BJP activists at Ramnagar in West Bengal Wednesday ahead of TMCs rally in Contai, the stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari who joined the saffron party recently. Police said t...

In shaky times, focus on past successes, if overly anxious, depressed

The more chaotic things get, the harder it is for people with clinical anxiety and or depression to make sound decisions and to learn from their mistakes. On a positive note, overly anxious and depressed peoples judgment can improve if they...

Those who don't want to see farmers happy, misleading them: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the continuation of farmers protests despite the governments attempts to clear their apprehensions on the new agri laws shows cultivators are being provoked and misled by the Op...

2 people dead in ammonia leak accident at IFFCO unit in UP

Two people have died in a major ammonia gas leak accident at IFFCOs Phulpur fertiliser unit in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, though the leakage was restricted and normalised in a short time, the company said on WednesdayAbout 14 out of 16 emplo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020