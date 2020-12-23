Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: 'Bowler's captain' Rahane will bring 'clam energy', says Ishant

India pacer Ishant Sharma feels stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane is a "bowler's captain" and believes that the batsman will bring calmness on the field as the middle-order batsman gears up to lead the team for the remaining three Tests against Australia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 14:38 IST
Ind vs Aus: 'Bowler's captain' Rahane will bring 'clam energy', says Ishant
Ishant Sharma (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

India pacer Ishant Sharma feels stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane is a "bowler's captain" and believes that the batsman will bring calmness on the field as the middle-order batsman gears up to lead the team for the remaining three Tests against Australia. The Indian team will be without regular skipper Virat Kohli as the batsman requested for a paternity leave for the birth of his first child. And it will be on Rahane to lead the fightback as the Indians suffered an eight-wicket loss in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval. Ishant believes Rahane is a confident cricketer and loves communicating with the players on the field.

"He is very confident. He is very calm. I cannot say he does not have a sense of humour, obviously, he jokes around with us. But he is very confident in what he wants to do. I must say that he's a bowler's captain because whenever Virat has not been around on the field, Jinks always asked me what kind of field you want, when you want to bowl just tell me, or if you want to go on (bowling)," Ishant said during an interview with ESPN Cricinfo. "So, I think he is a bowler's captain. He is not someone who'll say: do this or do that. Even when Virat is there (as captain), he (Rahane) will keep on asking, I do not know about others, but he asks me every single time: 'How many overs you want to bowl so I will speak to Virat'," he added.

While admitting it is not easy for everyone to match what Kohli brings to the table, Ishant said Rahane will be able to lead the team well in pressure situations. "The kind of energy Virat brings to the table, I do not think every other person can match that... Rahane will provide calm energy, especially in a pressure situation. He will communicate with the bowlers very well," he said.

The Boxing Day Test between India and Australia will begin on December 26 in Melbourne. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai Indians emerge as most digitally engaged team in IPL

Mumbai Indians has once again reinforced its dominance as one of the most successful sports clubs in India, and a fast emerging Indian sports brand globally. The IPL 2020 winners have established themselves as the most engaging cumulative e...

Higher delinquencies in credit card, loans against property segments in retail lending: Report

Retail credit has experienced an increase in serious delinquencies, with loans against property and credit cards being the most affected segments, a report by a credit information bureau said on Wednesday. As of August-end, the loans overdu...

COVID-19: Maha authorises collectors to clamp night curfew

The Maharashtra government onWednesday widened the scope of the night curfew, which wasimposed in municipal limits on Tuesday amid growing concernsover the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in UK,authorising collectors to issue similar ...

Several injured in BJP-TMC clash

Several persons were injured in a clash between Trinamool Congress and BJP activists at Ramnagar in West Bengal Wednesday ahead of TMCs rally in Contai, the stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari who joined the saffron party recently. Police said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020