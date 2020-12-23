Left Menu
Soccer-LAFC's Bradley sees silver lining in CONCACAF Champions League final defeat

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:22 IST
Los Angeles FC coach Bob Bradley was left bitterly disappointed after his side lost 2-1 to Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions League final but said the experience of playing the continent's top clubs will hold them in good stead for the future. LAFC, bidding to become the first Major League Soccer team to win the modern incarnation of the continental tournament, took the lead through Diego Rossi in the 61st minute but were pegged back by Hugo Ayala's strike 11 minutes later.

French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac sealed LAFC's fate six minutes from the final whistle, latching onto a pass from Luis Rodriguez and firing home. "We're very disappointed," Bradley told reporters. "I thought for 70 minutes we made the game hard for them. It's not always that the football is perfect, but I thought our way of going after them for 70 minutes was quite good."

LAFC beat Club Leon, Cruz Azul and Club America en route to the final to become the first MLS team to defeat three Liga MX teams in a single tournament and Bradley said he was pleased with the progress his side had shown. "Our team is growing," he said. "We played some really good football in some of these games. Our way of going after it was good.

"The football that we play, we are proud of. We are not going to change anything. When you establish a team and a way to play and an identity, you don't just say that we're going try something different. "We have real football ideas and everyone here is committed to the work and is going to continue to try and get better. I think that is happening for us. We feel very good about what we are doing and we are going to move forward with that."

