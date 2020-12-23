Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA rosters feature 107 international players from 41 countries

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced that 107 international players from 41 countries are on opening-night rosters for the 2020-21 season, including a record 17 Canadian players and a record-tying 14 African players.

ANI | New York | Updated: 23-12-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:33 IST
NBA rosters feature 107 international players from 41 countries
Jamal Murray with the ball. Image Credit: ANI

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced that 107 international players from 41 countries are on opening-night rosters for the 2020-21 season, including a record 17 Canadian players and a record-tying 14 African players. This marks the seventh consecutive season that opening-night rosters feature at least 100 international players. All 30 teams have at least one international player. In addition to the 107 international players on 2020-21 opening-night rosters, there are 10 international players from a record-tying eight countries on "two-way" contracts, allowing them to play in up to 50 NBA games this season.

For the seventh consecutive year, Canada (17 players) is the most-represented country outside of the US, followed by France (nine players), Australia (eight players), Serbia and Germany (six players each). The Washington Wizards have an NBA-high seven international players. The Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets each have six, while the New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors each have five.

A record 34 players on opening-night rosters participated in Basketball Without Borders (BWB) prior to starting their NBA careers, surpassing the previous record of 30 set in 2019-20. Former BWB campers include Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011), Jamal Murray (Nuggets; Canada; BWB Global 2015) and Pascal Siakam (Raptors; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012). BWB is the NBA and FIBA's global basketball development and community outreach program that has seen 76 former campers drafted into the NBA or signed as free agents since 2001.

There are also a number of American players with ties to other countries, including more than 30 players with at least one parent from Africa. Among the American players with ties to other countries are Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz; ties to the Philippines), Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers; ties to Nigeria), Matisse Thybulle (76ers; ties to Australia and Haiti) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves; ties to the Dominican Republic). The records for international players (113) and countries and territories represented (42) were set at the start of the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, respectively. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two people dead in road accident in UP's Firozabad

Two labourers working on a bridge were run over by an unidentified vehicle in a town in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. The deceased, both aged around 26, were working on a bridge in Shikohabad when the accide...

Farmer unions ready to talk to govt, waiting for govt to come to table with open mind: Yogendra Yadav to reporters at Singhu border.

Farmer unions ready to talk to govt, waiting for govt to come to table with open mind Yogendra Yadav to reporters at Singhu border....

Eight killed, 30 injured in blast at Karachi ice factory

At least eight people were killed and 30 others injured when the boiler of an ice factory exploded in this southern Pakistani city, police said. The explosion at the factory in the New Karachi industrial area on Tuesday night was so powerfu...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stage small 'Santa rally', Brexit deal hopes lift pound

Stocks rose on Wednesday as a last-minute intervention by U.S. President Donald Trump over pandemic relief plans failed to wipe out positive sentiment, while the pound gained on the possibility of a Brexit trade deal. In a video posted on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020