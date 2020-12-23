Left Menu
Soccer-Rotherham's Boxing Day match postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Rotherham United's Boxing Day trip to Middlesbrough has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad, the English Football League (EFL) said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:35 IST
Rotherham United's Boxing Day trip to Middlesbrough has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad, the English Football League (EFL) said on Wednesday. The news comes following the postponement of Saturday's home game with Derby County due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Rotherham camp.

"The club informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture following recent positive COVID-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection," the EFL said in a statement. "The circumstances surrounding the postponements will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations."

The dates of the rearranged fixtures will be confirmed later, the EFL added. Rotherham, currently 21st in the Championship standings, are set to make an announcement regarding the scheduled home match against Barnsley on Dec. 29 and the trip to Cardiff City on Jan. 2 later on Wednesday.

"The club will continue to monitor the severity at which the virus has spread - alongside the health and well-being of our first team squad and those connected to them - whilst remaining in contact with our upcoming opponents and the EFL on the matter," Rotherham said in a statement.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

