Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spurs sink Stoke to reach League Cup semi-final

Tottenham Hotspur reached the semi-finals of the League Cup with a 3-1 win over second-tier side Stoke City on Wednesday thanks to goals from Gareth Bale, Ben Davies and Harry Kane. On the sort of freezing night that Stoke's stadium became famous for when in the Premier League, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho paid the now-Championship team the compliment of fielding a strong side from the off including goal-machine Kane.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 00:59 IST
Soccer-Spurs sink Stoke to reach League Cup semi-final

Tottenham Hotspur reached the semi-finals of the League Cup with a 3-1 win over second-tier side Stoke City on Wednesday thanks to goals from Gareth Bale, Ben Davies and Harry Kane.

On the sort of freezing night that Stoke's stadium became famous for when in the Premier League, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho paid the now-Championship team the compliment of fielding a strong side from the off including goal-machine Kane. Chasing a first major trophy since winning the League Cup in 2008, the Premier League team totally dominated the first half at the Bet365 stadium, taking a deserved lead when Gareth Bale flicked in a cute 22nd minute header from a Harry Winks cross.

Stoke brought scowls to Mourinho's face in the second half with a shock equaliser by Jordan Thompson, who beat Hugo Lloris from close after Jacob Brown's pass in the 53rd minute. Tottenham restored their lead with a fine low shot from outside the area by Ben Davies in the 70th minute - before Kane, inevitably - blasted into the top of the net from close range in the 81st minute.

Spurs were top of the Premier League earlier this month but they have dropped to sixth after collecting only a point from their last three matches. Mourinho, who considers the League Cup as a great opportunity for silverware, has won it four times with other clubs.

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

Amazon to open two new operations facilities in Texas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq: Trump pardons for Baghdad Blackwater guards ‘contributes to impunity’ says UN rights office

OHCHR spokesperson Marta Hurtado, said in a statement on Wednesday that pardoning the four employees of private military company Blackwater, for their part in the killings that took place when they and other guards opened fire in Nisoor S...

Mexico to start COVID vaccinations as virus stretches hospitals

Mexico said it will begin inoculating health workers against COVID-19 on Thursday with the arrival of the first vaccines, as the government battles a sharp surge in infections that has pushed hospitals to their limits. President Andres Manu...

UK returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Odisha

A 34-year-old United Kingdom returnee has tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalised in the state capital, officials said on Wednesday. The man returned to the state on December 18 amid concerns over the detection of a mutated and more i...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shrug off Trump's stimulus threat; pound jumps on Brexit trade deal hopes

Stocks rose on Wednesday as investors waved away a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump not to sign a pandemic relief bill, while the British pound soared on rising expectations of a Brexit trade deal. In a video posted on Twitter, Trump s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020