Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swimming-Sun's doping ban referred back to CAS after appeal

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has had his eight-year ban for doping violations referred back to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after an appeal to a Swiss court, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said. The decision could potentially clear the way for Sun to compete at next year's delayed Tokyo Olympics, depending on when the case is heard.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 09:06 IST
Swimming-Sun's doping ban referred back to CAS after appeal

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has had his eight-year ban for doping violations referred back to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after an appeal to a Swiss court, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said.

The decision could potentially clear the way for Sun to compete at next year's delayed Tokyo Olympics, depending on when the case is heard. Sun was banned for eight years by CAS in February after it accepted an appeal from WADA against a decision by swimming body FINA to clear him of wrongdoing for his conduct during a 2018 test.

Sun appealed that decision and WADA said in a statement late on Wednesday they had been informed the Swiss Federal Tribunal had upheld a challenge against the Chair of the CAS Panel but had not made any comment on the substance of the case. "WADA will take steps to present its case robustly again when the matter returns to the CAS Panel, which will be chaired by a different president," the statement said.

The New York Times reported Sun's lawyers had successfully argued to the Tribunal that the head of the CAS Panel had made public comments that expressed anti-Chinese sentiments. The Tribunal was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Sun, the reigning world and Olympic champion in 200m freestyle, was banned after he and members of his entourage were found to have smashed vials containing blood samples taken at an out-of-competition test in September 2018. Sun has questioned the credentials and identity of the testers and has constantly proclaimed his innocence.

The 29-year-old, who won two gold medals at the 2012 London Games and another at Rio de Janeiro in 2016, is a controversial figure in the sport. He served a three-month doping suspension in 2014 for taking the stimulant trimetazidine, which he said he took to treat a heart condition, while Australian swimmer Mack Horton openly called him a drug cheat at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Horton refused to share the podium with Sun at the 2019 world championships in South Korea, a move that was applauded by other swimmers but condemned by FINA. Swimming Australia said they and Horton had no comment on the decision.

Official reaction in China was muted early on Thursday, although the news managed to get into the top-20 trending topics on China's Weibo, a Twitter-like social media platform. Most users supported the Swiss court's decision to refer his case back to CAS, although many held out little hope of a reversal of the original result.

"The overturn of the case is due to procedural violations, not because of factual flaws," one user wrote. "The case will be heard by the CAS once more, it is unlikely to reverse the result."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two illegal properties of 'goons' demolished in MP's Indore

Two illegal properties belonging to goons were demolished on Wednesday during Indore Polices anti-mafia campaign, officials said. Teams from Indore Municipal Corporation and police reached at the properties of two goons in the morning and b...

Maharashtra: UK returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Nagpur

A 28-year-old man who recently returned from the UK has tested positive for coronavirus at Nagpur in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. After the government earlier this week imposed travel restrictions to and from the UK, the Nagpu...

India reports 24,712 new coronavirus cases, 312 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 24,712 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the countrys coronavirus count to 1,01,23,778 on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll ...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq lags S&P, Dow as big tech weighs

The SP 500 and the Dow rose on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq lagged as investors shifted out of technology and into cheaper sectors that are poised to benefit from an eventual economic recovery.Investors also appeared to have shrugged off a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020