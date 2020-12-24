Left Menu
Development News Edition

India will be hurting but need to remember they dominated first two sessions in Adelaide: Gambhir

India will be without their talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, who has gone on paternity leave, and premier pacer Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the series due to a fractured arm, in the second Test which is due to start on Saturday.So, there is a lot of onus on Ajinkya Rahane, plus Mohammad Shami will not be there.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 12:31 IST
India will be hurting but need to remember they dominated first two sessions in Adelaide: Gambhir

India will be hurting after their Adelaide humiliation but the visitors need to remember that they dominated the first two sessions in the opening game as they head to the Boxing Day Test, says former opener Gautam Gambhir. India had taken a vital 53-run first-innings lead after the second day's play before being bundled out for their lowest-ever score of 36 on day three to eventually lose the series opener by eight wickets.

''They need to remember that they actually dominated the first two days, they were ahead in the game throughout the first two days,'' Gambhir said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'. ''They will be hurt about the one session – but again they need to remember that there are three test matches and at the same time they won't have their best player Virat Kohli with them; their captain,'' Gambhir added. India will be without their talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, who has gone on paternity leave, and premier pacer Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the series due to a fractured arm, in the second Test which is due to start on Saturday.

''So, there is a lot of onus on Ajinkya Rahane, plus Mohammad Shami will not be there. There will be a lot of onus on what combination they go with,'' Gambhir said. Earlier, Gambhir had said that India would do well to enter the second Test with five bowlers and make Rahane bat at the No. 4 position. He had also batted for KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill's inclusion in the playing XI.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Panel suggests ICU beds reserved in 33 pvt hospitals be reduced to 60 pc, AAP govt tells HC

The AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that an expert committee has recommended reducing, from 80 per cent to 60 per cent, the number of ICU beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in private hospitals in the national capi...

2 months after hurricanes, Louisiana residents still hurting

As southwest Louisiana recovers from the back-to-back hurricanes that hammered the region this year, signs of progress compete with lingering evidence of mass destruction. The fallen trees that carpeted neighborhoods have mostly been choppe...

NADA imposes two-year ban on basketball player Satnam Singh for doping

The National Anti-Doping AgencyNADA on Thursday said that it has imposed a two-year ban on basketball player Satnam Singh Bhamara for doping. NADA said that the player tested positive for Higenamine Beta-2-Agonist and the Anti Doping Discip...

'Mom, we need food': Thousands in South Sudan near famine

After nearly a week of hiding from conflict, Kallayn Keneng watched two of her young children die. They cried and cried and said, Mom, we need food, she said. But she had nothing to give. Too frail to bury her 5-year-old and 7-year-old afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020