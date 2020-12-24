Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI has decided to terminate my employment: GM KVP Rao

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) GM KVP Rao has been asked to leave and Rao thanked the board for giving him an opportunity to contribute to the gentleman's game in the country. He also said that it was the best day of his life as the termination will provide him ample opportunities to further his professional skills elsewhere.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:03 IST
BCCI has decided to terminate my employment: GM KVP Rao
BCCI logo. Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) GM KVP Rao has been asked to leave and Rao thanked the board for giving him an opportunity to contribute to the gentleman's game in the country. He also said that it was the best day of his life as the termination will provide him ample opportunities to further his professional skills elsewhere.

In a mail sent to state associations, accessed by ANI, Rao wrote: "This mail is to inform you all that BCCI has decided to terminate my employment on 22nd Dec 2020, the best day of my life as this termination will provide me ample opportunities to further my professional skills elsewhere." He also thanked the BCCI state associations for helping in the organisation of domestic games, including the 2018-19 season wherein more than 2000 games were played.

"I was the beneficiary of unstinted support from the office bearers and the employees of the state associations which really went a long way in delivering successfully whatever assignment was given to me. Delivering a successful domestic season 2018-19, more than 2000 matches, without support of the state associations unimaginable and next to impossible," he further wrote. He further wrote how he had always tried to be honest to the job handed to him. "I tried to be very honest with my work and feel proud that I could contribute, whatever little way, in managing the assignments that were given to me by the BCCI, which includes two ICC World Cups hosted by India in 2013 (Women's World Cup) and 2016 (ICC T20 World Cup Men and Women) as Tournament Operations Manager. Needless to mention that both the events have been conducted very successfully and professionally. I have learnt a lot during these 10 years which will serve me well in future," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

Media tycoon and Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner -- who was charged under the draconian National Security Law -- has been granted bail and allowed to return to his home. He was taken to custody almost three weeks ago.According to Al Jaze...

L&T prints 3D ground plus one building in India

Larsen Toubro Construction on Thursday said it has successfully 3D printed a ground plus one building, claiming it to be the first in India. The company has 3D printed the building of 700 square feet built-up area at its Kanchipuram facili...

Court orders release of man charged in Daniel Pearl killing

Pakistans Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered the man charged in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl freed, his defence lawyer saidThe courts order overturns a Supreme Court decision in September that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheik...

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish

Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, swerving away from a chaotic finale to a Brexit split that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two.W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020