Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA: Oklahoma City's game against Houston postponed

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced that the game scheduled for Thursday between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center has been postponed in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols.

ANI | New York | Updated: 24-12-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:22 IST
NBA: Oklahoma City's game against Houston postponed
NBA logo . Image Credit: ANI

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced that the game scheduled for Thursday between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center has been postponed in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols. Three Houston Rockets players have returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for coronavirus under the NBA's testing program, and as a result, the decision has been taken to postpone the game.

"Following the contact tracing protocol, four other players are quarantined at this time. Additionally, James Harden is unavailable due to a violation of the health and safety protocols," the NBA said in an official statement. All other Rockets players were tested again on Thursday, and all returned negative results. Houston also has one additional player who is unavailable due to injury.

As such, the Rockets do not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and as a result, the game had to be postponed. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MuDiTa Express Cargo signs MoU with SpiceJet for COVID-19 vaccine distribution across India

MuDiTa Express Cargo has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with budget carrier SpiceJet for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine across India, the express logistics services provider said on Thursday. MuDiTa Express has been transporting...

Australia will blow away India in second Test, predicts Warne

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has said that the hosts will blow away India in the upcoming second Test of the four-match series, beginning December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG. Skipper Virat Kohli would not be there for th...

Asian migrant workers locked up, dumped as coronavirus curbs ease

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Dec 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Migrant workers in Asia are being locked up and abandoned by employers even as countries ease coronavirus curbs, say human rights groups, which are calling for better housing and...

Five-member NCLAT bench declines to reconsider decision on insolvency filing time frame

A five-member bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has turned down a reference made by a three-member bench seeking reconsideration of an earlier decision related to deciding the time frame for initiating insolvency pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020