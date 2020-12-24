Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-League to be a sprint, not a marathon this season: Curtis Fleming

RouondGlass Punjab FC coach Curtis Fleming labelled the fourteenth season of I-League as "a sprint, not a marathon" days prior to kicking off their campaign against former champions Aizawl FC at the Kalyani Stadium.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:30 IST
I-League to be a sprint, not a marathon this season: Curtis Fleming
RouondGlass Punjab FC coach Curtis Fleming. Image Credit: ANI

RouondGlass Punjab FC coach Curtis Fleming labelled the fourteenth season of I-League as "a sprint, not a marathon" days prior to kicking off their campaign against former champions Aizawl FC at the Kalyani Stadium. "All (teams) are special. Every game will bring in new challenges. Mohammedan is famous for its rich legacy. The north-eastern clubs always surprise you with their exciting players. It's going to be a terrific league. We'll treat everyone with the same respect. This (I-League) is going to be a sprint, not a marathon," the former Irish national team defender expressed during the I-League virtual media day on Thursday.He lauded the clubs for signing some reputed experienced players alongside raw young talents as they would complement each other in the process to triumph the league.

"We have some really good young players, as well as some big names. We are really excited to see the league kicking off. There's a perfect balance in the squad. Young guys won't succeed if experienced ones don't help. In the same way, if the youngsters don't support, senior boys can't match the expectation. At the end of the day, the team-work makes it possible," Fleming said. Chencho Gyeltshen, who is fondly called CG7 by the football supporters, also praised the youngsters likes Bikash Yumnam and Hormipam.

"We have some talented young players who dream big to achieve more. They're the future of Indian football. I'm really happy to work with them. First and foremost, they are good characters who are hungry," the Bhutanese forward mentioned. Chencho, in his first season, played an instrumental role to help Minerva Punjab FC win their maiden I-League title. He scored seven goals to win the coveted best forward award in I-League 2017-18.

"Playing in India is always exciting. I have some really nice memories of playing in India, especially in Kolkata. I get so many messages and good luck wishes from Bhutan before every match. They pray for me and I'm really happy to have earned so many supporters in India. I want to thank them all," he continued. The forthcoming I-League season will be hosted following all the guidelines and SOPs laid down by the MHA and no supporters will be allowed inside the stadium during the match. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India condoles death of Pak right activist Karima Baloch

India on Thursday condoled the death of Karima Baloch, a noted Pakistani political activist who had extensively worked for the rights of people of Balochistan. Baloch, who was living in exile in Canada, was found dead in Toronto, according ...

Former CEO of rating agency BARC arrested in TRP scam

The crime branch of Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested a former CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council BARC from Pune district in the fake TRP scam, an official said. Partho Dasgupta, the accused, is the fifteenth person to be arres...

PM says Tagore's vision essence of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' amid row over denial of V-B invite to Mamata

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagores vision is the essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat mission of his government for empowerment of India and the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, as he took forward his outreach to premier educational...

SolarWinds updates flagship software in bid to block second hacking group

SolarWinds Corp said on Thursday it had released an update to fix the vulnerabilities in its flagship network management software, Orion, following the discovery of the second set of hackers that targeted the companys products.SolarWinds, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020