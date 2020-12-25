Left Menu
FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v India, second test

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 12:22 IST
Factbox on the second test between Australia and India, which begins on Saturday: WHEN?

Dec. 26-30 (10:30 a.m. local time/2330 GMT) WHERE?

Melbourne Cricket Ground (30,000 restricted capacity) MATCH OFFICIALS (all Australian)

Umpires: Rod Tucker, Paul Reiffel Third umpire: Bruce Oxenford

Match referee: David Boon AUSTRALIA

World ranking: 1 Coach: Justin Langer

Captain: Tim Paine Team: Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon.

INDIA World ranking: 3

Coach: Ravi Shastri Captain: Ajinkya Rahane

Team: Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. PREVIOUS MELBOURNE CRICKET GROUND TESTS

1948 - Australia won by 233 runs 1948 - Australia won by an innings and 177 runs

1967 - Australia won by an innings and four runs 1977 - India won by 222 runs

1981 - India won by 59 runs 1985 - Match drawn

1991 - Australia won by eight wickets 1999 - Australia won by 180 runs

2003 - Australia won by nine wickets 2007 - Australia won by 337 runs

2011 - Australia won by 122 runs 2014 - Match drawn

2018 - India won by 137 runs RESULTS

First test (Adelaide): Australia won by eight wickets REMAINING FIXTURES

Jan. 7-11 Third test Sydney Cricket Ground (1030 a.m. local/2330 GMT) Jan. 15-19 Fourth test the Gabba, Brisbane (1000 a.m. local/0000 GMT) (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

