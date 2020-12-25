FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v India, second test

FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v India, second testReuters | Updated: 25-12-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 12:22 IST
Factbox on the second test between Australia and India, which begins on Saturday: WHEN?
Dec. 26-30 (10:30 a.m. local time/2330 GMT) WHERE?
Melbourne Cricket Ground (30,000 restricted capacity) MATCH OFFICIALS (all Australian)
Umpires: Rod Tucker, Paul Reiffel Third umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: David Boon AUSTRALIA
World ranking: 1 Coach: Justin Langer
Captain: Tim Paine Team: Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon.
INDIA World ranking: 3
Coach: Ravi Shastri Captain: Ajinkya Rahane
Team: Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. PREVIOUS MELBOURNE CRICKET GROUND TESTS
1948 - Australia won by 233 runs 1948 - Australia won by an innings and 177 runs
1967 - Australia won by an innings and four runs 1977 - India won by 222 runs
1981 - India won by 59 runs 1985 - Match drawn
1991 - Australia won by eight wickets 1999 - Australia won by 180 runs
2003 - Australia won by nine wickets 2007 - Australia won by 337 runs
2011 - Australia won by 122 runs 2014 - Match drawn
2018 - India won by 137 runs RESULTS
First test (Adelaide): Australia won by eight wickets REMAINING FIXTURES
Jan. 7-11 Third test Sydney Cricket Ground (1030 a.m. local/2330 GMT) Jan. 15-19 Fourth test the Gabba, Brisbane (1000 a.m. local/0000 GMT) (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
