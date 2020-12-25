Left Menu
Soccer-Man City's Jesus and Walker test positive for COVID-19

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker have tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Friday. Two other City staff members have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and all four are self-isolating. "Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition," City said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/gabriel-jesus-kyle-walker-covid-test-63744488.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 16:57 IST
"Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition," City said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/gabriel-jesus-kyle-walker-covid-test-63744488. City, eighth in the league table, host Newcastle United on Saturday before visiting Everton on Monday.

