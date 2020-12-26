Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ vs Pak, 1st Test: Skipper Williamson steadies ship with fighting knock

Skipper Kane Williamson hit a fighting unbeaten 94 and senior campaigner Ross Taylor scored 70 to help New Zealand survive the Pakistan bowling attack on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test here on Saturday.

ANI | Tauranga | Updated: 26-12-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 12:34 IST
NZ vs Pak, 1st Test: Skipper Williamson steadies ship with fighting knock
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (Image: BLACKCAPS' Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Skipper Kane Williamson hit a fighting unbeaten 94 and senior campaigner Ross Taylor scored 70 to help New Zealand survive the Pakistan bowling attack on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test here on Saturday. New Zealand ended the day on a solid 222/3, courtesy Williamson's knock and a well made 42 by Henry Nicholls. With the hosts looking in a dismal position at 13/2, the Kiwi skipper stood up and got counted. For Pakistan, it was a one-man show as Shaheen Shah Afridi picked all the three wickets -- first dismissing the Kiwi openers and then sending back Taylor.

Put in to bat first, New Zealand got off to the worst possible start as Shaheen removed Tom Latham in the opening over of the Test. Riding high on confidence from his recent outing in international cricket, the pacer came back all guns blazing and then dismissed Tom Blundell. The wicket-keeper batsman edged the ball to slips to leave his team in trouble during the first session.

However, Williamson and Taylor steadily batted through till lunch on the first day and had seemed to have recovered from the early blows. The second session fully belonged to the Kiwis as Pakistan went wicket-less to see the duo bringing up their tenth hundred-plus stand in the longest format of the game. The duo put on a fighting 120-run stand for the third wicket to keep Pakistan bowlers at bay. New Zealand lost Taylor at the start of the third session but Williamson and Nicholls ensured the Kiwis didn't suffer any more hiccups as they stitched an unbroken 89-run stand.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 223/3 (Kane Williamson 94*, Ross Taylor 70; Shaheen Afridi 3-55) (ANI)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Rahane: Sehwag

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Ajinkya Rahane in the Boxing Day Test against Australia has earned him praise from former India opener Virender Sehwag. Indian bowlers dominated the Aussie batters on the...

Ind vs Aus: Trying to be positive, not be reckless but confident, says Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who stole the show with his spectacular bowling on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test on Saturday, wants to carry on the same momentum in the coming days and desires to play the game with full freedom. The pa...

Telangana reports 317 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana recorded 317 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday, said the State Health Department. With these new cases, the COVID-19 tally of the state has reached 2,84,391, including 6,618 active cases.The total recovery count has surg...

3-tier grassroot democracy established in J-K, elected DDC members to take oath on Dec 28 : LG Manoj Sinha

With District Development Council DDC elections the three-tier grassroot democracy has been established in Jammu and Kashmir, said Manoj Sinha , Lieutenant Governor of J-K on Saturday while adding that the elected DDC members will take oath...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020