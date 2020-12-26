Left Menu
Soccer-Real Madrid's Rodrygo sidelined with hamstring injury

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo sustained a hamstring injury in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Granada and is set for a spell on the sidelines, the Spanish champions said. Real did not provide a time frame for the Brazilian's return but local media reported that the issue might keep him out of action for at least three months. "Following tests carried out on Rodrygo ...

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2020 13:39 IST
Soccer-Real Madrid's Rodrygo sidelined with hamstring injury

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo sustained a hamstring injury in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Granada and is set for a spell on the sidelines, the Spanish champions said. Real did not provide a time frame for the Brazilian's return but local media reported that the issue might keep him out of action for at least three months.

"Following tests carried out on Rodrygo ... he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury affecting the tendon in his right biceps femoris hamstring muscle," Real said in a statement https://www.realmadrid.com/en/news/2020/12/25/rodrygo-medical-report. Real are level on points with Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga but have played two games more.

