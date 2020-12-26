Left Menu
SA vs SL: Steyn impressed with Nortje's pace

Former Proteas pacer Dale Steyn was impressed with the pace of Anrich Nortje in the ongoing opening day of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

ANI | Centurion | Updated: 26-12-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 17:22 IST
Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje (Photo/ CSA Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Proteas pacer Dale Steyn was impressed with the pace of Anrich Nortje in the ongoing opening day of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Nortje was seen unleasing lethal deliveries and he even bowled a ball at the speed of 152kph and the pace has impressed Steyn.

Taking to Twitter, Steyn wrote: "Anrich Nortje, right arm f****** fast." In the match between Sri Lanka and South Africa, the former won the toss and opted to bat first.

After opting to bat, Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera gave the visitors a flying start as the duo put on 28 runs inside the first five overs. However, the hosts came back strongly as the side picked three wickets in quick succession, reducing Sri Lanka to 54/3. Karunaratne (22) was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi while Kusal Mendis (12) and Kusal Perera (16) were sent back to the pavilion by Nortje and Wiaan Mulder respectively. After this, Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva got together at the crease and the duo took Sri Lanka's score to 102/3 at the lunch break.

Before the start of play, the Proteas also raised their first to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Proteas coach and former wicket-keeper batsman Mark Boucher had confirmed that the South Africa team had decided to voice their support for inclusion after the interim board had issued a statement of concern over the team not taking a knee to show support for the BLM movement. (ANI)

