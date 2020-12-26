Left Menu
Suresh and Priyanka Raina play Santa to underprivileged kids

Former India batsman Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina, the co-founders of Gracia Raina Foundation, came together with Amitabh Shah's Yuva Unstoppable to spread Christmas cheer for the poor and underprivileged kids.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 17:48 IST
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina (Photo/ Priyanka Chaudhary Raina Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina, the co-founders of Gracia Raina Foundation, came together with Amitabh Shah's Yuva Unstoppable to spread Christmas cheer for the poor and underprivileged kids. To mark the launch of the newly created WASH infrastructure and smart classroom facilities in their third jointly supported school in Gurgaon ahead of Christmas, Raina and Shah hosted a grand virtual celebration. The children received goodies from a magical Santa Clause and were engaged with some fun activities.

Four young girls, who were also participants of Priyanka Raina's online 'Adolescent & Reproductive Health Workshop' under her 'Right AGE' program, asked interesting questions to all the dignitaries. Persons from groups like Vedanta, SBI, KPMG, Care India, SME Corner, to name a few, were present at the e-celebration. They were joined by two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling champion, and Yuva Unstoppable Patron Sangram Singh as well.

Shah, the founder and Chief Inspiration Officer, Yuva Unstoppable said, "Everyone knows about Suresh Raina's prowess on the field. But not many know about his kind heroism off the cricket pitch. Am deeply grateful to the Rainas for caring about the health of the children in need. Not only did the kids get new sanitation facilities, but were also cheered up by a magical santa & got goodies." Suresh Raina said: "It's a great initiative in partnership with Amitabh Shah. Thanks to Irfan Pathan, he introduced me to Yuva Unstoppable. I know Robin Uthappa has joined the cause to improve health and education facilities as well with Yuva. I believe when you represent your country, you need to give back to the society." (ANI)

