Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal share honours in 2-2 draw

Chennaiyin with two wins, two losses and three draws moved up to seventh spot with nine points while East Bengal remained winless and in 10th place with just three points.After an action-packed first half during which Changtes strike enabled CFC gain a 1-0 lead, Steinmann scored in the 59th minute to level things up.

PTI | Vasco | Updated: 26-12-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 21:55 IST
Chennaiyin led 1-0 at half-time thanks to a 13th-minute strike from Lallianzuala Chhangte before the 25-year old Steinmann equalised for East Bengal in the 59th minute. Image Credit: ANI

German striker Matti Steinmann struck twice to help SC East Bengal pull off a 2-2 draw against two-time champion Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday. It was East Bengal's third draw (to go with four defeats) as victory eluded them again.

Chennaiyin led 1-0 at half-time thanks to a 13th-minute strike from Lallianzuala Chhangte before the 25-year old Steinmann equalised for East Bengal in the 59th minute. CFC went ahead in the 64th minute through Rahim Ali's strike before East Bengal restored parity when Steinmann scored his second of the game.

The scoreline remained 2-2 at the end of full-time and five minutes of added time despite the best effort of both sides to find the elusive winning goal. Chennaiyin with two wins, two losses and three draws moved up to the seventh spot with nine points while East Bengal remained winless and in 10th place with just three points.

After an action-packed first half during which Changte's strike enabled CFC to gain a 1-0 lead, Steinmann scored in the 59th minute to level things up. Rahim Ali slotted home for CFC in the 64th minute from close range.

However, an error from CFC goalie Vishal Kaith allowed Steinmann to score five minutes later and bring East Bengal on level terms. Bikash Jairu took a corner from the right and played it deep onto the far post for Daniel Fox, whose header was saved but Kaith gloved it into the path of Steinmann who poked the ball into the back of the net.

In an action-packed first half, CFC took the lead in the 13th minute and kept East Bengal at bay with some good work by the backline. Chhangte's first goal of the season came when he ran some 40 yards and shot past the diving EB custodian to put CFC in front.

