Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Steinmann rally settles draw between SC East Bengal, Chennaiyin

German midfielder Matti Steinmann emerged as the unlikely source of goals for SC East Bengal as the Kolkata side rallied to draw 2-2 with Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan here on Saturday.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 26-12-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 22:31 IST
ISL 7: Steinmann rally settles draw between SC East Bengal, Chennaiyin
German midfielder Matti Steinmann (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

German midfielder Matti Steinmann emerged as the unlikely source of goals for SC East Bengal as the Kolkata side rallied to draw 2-2 with Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan here on Saturday. Chennaiyin took the lead twice, through Lallianzuala Chhangte (13') and Rahim Ali (64'). However, a brace from Matti Steinmann (59', 68') saw Robbie Fowler's side split honours in an exciting encounter.

It was SCEB who started the game on a more aggressive note, winning a couple of corners in the first ten minutes. But an early goal for their opponents pegged them back. Slovak striker Jakub Sylvestr did the initial groundwork, recovering the ball and diverting it into the path of Chhangte with a deft touch. But from there, it was all Chhangte as he used his pace to stay ahead of the defenders in pursuit. So often this season, Chhangte has been guilty of getting into good positions and wasting them. But this time, his shot went under the onrushing Debjit Majumder and crept into a goal.

The goal destroyed whatever momentum SCEB had built up. But they slowly started creating chances again as the game neared halftime. Around the half-hour mark Jacques Maghoma found himself through on goal with Deepak Tangri trying to tussle him off the ball, but Chennaiyin keeper Vishal Kaith came out and got to it first. He briefly lost control of the ball after Tangri clashed with him, but regained it before any damage was done. Seven minutes later, Mohammed Rafique wasted a golden opportunity to pull the SCEB level. A long ball from midfield found Rafique with only Kaith to beat. But the touch that he took to divert the ball past the keeper was too heavy and it allowed Tangri the time to slide in and put the ball out for a corner.

The game caught fire around the hour mark with three goals coming in less than ten minutes. In the 59th minute, Steinmann powered a header past Kaith off a corner to drag SCEB back on level terms. But five minutes later, Chennaiyin struck again. A defensive mistake from Bikash Jairu allowed Ali to score his second goal in as many matches. Chennaiyin nearly increased their lead a couple of minutes later when Enes Sipovic directed a header on to the crossbar off a corner. But instead, it was SCEB who drew parity again with Steinmann scoring his second of the night. Kaith's punch off a header from Daniel Fox's header was weak and took the ball straight to Steinmann, whose shot bulged the net. (ANI)

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's court appointments will leave decades-long imprint

On this, even President Donald Trumps most fevered critics agree He has left an imprint on federal courts that will outlast his one term in office for decades to come. He used the promise of conservative judicial appointments to win over Re...

BJP MLA, Sant Kabir Nagar CMO booked for cheating on court orders: Police

BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel from Menhdawa assembly segment in the neighbouring Sant Kabir Nagar district was on Saturday booked on charges of cheating and forgery on orders of a court for lawmakers, police said on Saturday. The criminal cas...

TDP, Congress allege Rs 6,500 cr scam in Andhra housing scheme

A day after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy launched his flagship housing programme for poor, the opposition parties on Saturday accused the state government of misappropriating Rs 6,500 crore under the scheme. Terming it ...

Uttarakhand CM sanctions funds for setting up Wi-Fi in government offices, road reconstruction in state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday sanctioned funds for setting up Wi-Fi in government offices and reconstruction of roads in the state.To boost the e-office project in the state, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Raw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020