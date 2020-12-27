Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Browns close facility, delay flight after positive COVID-19 test

The Browns (10-4) are scheduled to take on the New York Jets (1-13) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. "Earlier today, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player's test results have come back positive for COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2020 01:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 01:18 IST
NFL-Browns close facility, delay flight after positive COVID-19 test
The Browns (10-4) are scheduled to take on the New York Jets (1-13) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Image Credit: Flickr

The Cleveland Browns have closed their practice facility and delayed their flight to New Jersey after a player tested positive for COVID-19, the team said in a statement on Saturday. The Browns (10-4) are scheduled to take on the New York Jets (1-13) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

"Earlier today, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player's test results have come back positive for COVID-19. Our facility is closed and our flight to New Jersey has been delayed while contact tracing is being conducted," the Browns said in a statement. "The team is holding meetings remotely as we continue to consult with the NFL and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority."

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-'Window of hope': Europe prepares to launch COVID-19 vaccinations

Hungary and Slovakia stole a march on their fellow EU nations as they began vaccinating their people against COVID-19 on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in several other countries including France, Germany and Spain as the pandemic surges...

Sudan taking control of land on border with Ethiopia -minister

Sudan has taken control of most of the land it accuses Ethiopians of encroaching upon near the border between the two countries, the Sudanese information minister said on Saturday. Tensions in the border region have flared since the outbrea...

Horse racing-Frost becomes first female winner at King George VI Chase

Jockey Bryony Frost became the first woman to win King George VI Chase after she rode Frodon to victory at Kempton Park on Saturday. Frost led from the start on the 20-1 outsider and finished about three lengths clear of Waiting Patiently 1...

Trump refuses to budge over aid bill, imperiling jobless benefits for millions

Millions of Americans are about to see their jobless benefits expire on Saturday as U.S. President Donald Trump has so far refused to sign into law a 2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, insisting that it did not do enough to hel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020