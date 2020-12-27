Left Menu
Rahane, Jadeja partnership may have taken game away from Australia: Tendulkar

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar feels that the unbroken 104-run partnership between stand-in India captain Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja might have taken the game away from Australia in the second Test here on Sunday.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 27-12-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 21:07 IST
The legendary Sachin Tendulkar feels that the unbroken 104-run partnership between stand-in India captain Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja might have taken the game away from Australia in the second Test here on Sunday. India ended the second day at 277 for 5 to secure a handy 82-run lead, with Rahane going strong on 104 and Jadeja on 40, the two having added what might prove to be a game-changing 104-run partnership for the unbroken sixth wicket.

''@RealShubmanGill got off to a good start on debut with some good shots and looked comfortable at the crease. @ajinkyarahane88 and @imjadeja have stitched a very crucial partnership which may just take the game away from Australia,'' Tendulkar tweeted. ''Last but not least, fantastic knock by @ajinkyarahane88 who not only looked solid in his defense but was also looking to play attacking shots. He kept the momentum going really well.'' The Indians bowled Australia out for 195 on the opening day on Saturday, and Tendulkar praised the bowlers for their impressive show.

''2 good days for India in the 2nd Test. @Jaspritbumrah93, @ashwinravi99 & Mohammed Siraj bowled really well and continued to keep the pressure on to restrict Australia to a low total. ''Well done by the stand-in captain Ajinkya, who made some real smart bowling changes coupled... with good field placements,'' Tendulkar observed. Regular captain Virat Kohli, who returned home after leading the side in the first Test in Adelaide for the birth of his first child, termed Rahane's workmanlike century as ''top knock''.

''Another great day for us. Proper test cricket at its best. Absolutely top knock from Jinks,'' Kohli tweeted..

