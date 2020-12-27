Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vicuna's changes work as Kerala Blasters grab first win

Rai squared the ball for Santana in the box but the latter fluffed his lines and failed to get his shot on target. Substitute Adil Khan failed to deal with a cross in the box and it fell to Murray, who made no mistake and placed his shot in the bottom corner of the net.

PTI | Bambolim | Updated: 27-12-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 22:21 IST
Vicuna's changes work as Kerala Blasters grab first win

Kerala Blasters dished out an impressive performance as they beat Hyderabad FC 2-0 to secure their first win in the ongoing Indian Super League here on Sunday. Abdul Hakku's header (29th minute) put Kerala ahead before Jordan Murray (88th) sealed three points for Kibu Vicuna's side.

Vicuna rang in five changes to the side that drew against SC East Bengal while Hyderabad made two changes with Liston Colaco returning to the starting eleven. Both the sides created chances in the first half but it was Kerala who headed into the break with a goal lead.

Kerala started on a bright note and had a chance to break the deadlock early on when an error from Asish Rai got Hyderabad in trouble. Sahal pounced on Rai's poor touch and squared the ball but Odei Onaindia thwarted the danger with a vital tackle. Hyderabad too created a few half-chances with Aridane Santana failing to take them. Both the sides fought neck-and-neck but Kerala grabbed the opener just before the half-hour mark through a set-piece. They won a corner and Facundo Pereyra whipped an inch-perfect cross for Hakku, who bagged his first ISL goal through a pin-point header.

Hyderabad rallied back after conceding, pushing hard for the equaliser and came close before the end of the first half after some good build-up play. Rai squared the ball for Santana in the box but the latter fluffed his lines and failed to get his shot on target. Kerala piled the pressure on Hyderabad after the change of ends, and carved out great opportunities to double their tally before the hour mark. The first chance arrived when Pereyra threaded in a ball for Sahal in the box. He created space and only had the keeper to beat but his shot found the side netting. Minutes later, Subrata Pal produced a top-notch save after diving full-stretch to keep Rahul KP's deflected shot out for a corner.

Hyderabad pressed hard in the dying minutes but failed to convert their chances. The best opportunity fell to Halicharan Narzary in the 80th minute but he miscued his shot. Receiving the ball on the left, the winger cut inside looking to find the far corner but saw his effort sail over the bar. However, Hyderabad's hopes of making any comeback were swept away when Murray put the game to bed late on. Substitute Adil Khan failed to deal with a cross in the box and it fell to Murray, who made no mistake and placed his shot in the bottom corner of the net.

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No new COVID-19 case reported in Nagaland for first time since outbreak

Nagaland did not register any fresh COVID-19 case on Sunday for the first time since the state reported its first coronavirus cases on May 25, a health official said. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state improved to...

Some builders getting windfall gains amid pandemic: Fadnavis

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday alleged some builders were getting windfall gains at the cost of the exchequer due to the state governments policies to mitigate the economic downturn from the coronavirus-induced lo...

South Africa's total COVID-19 cases cross 1 million mark amid second wave

South Africas total coronavirus infections since the first case in March crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said.The grim milestone comes just nine days after the country, the worst hit in the continent, reported 900,000 cases...

Body of man found in bushes days after he jumped into river

The body of a 42-year-old man, who had jumped into a river in an inebriated state a few days ago, has been found trapped in bushes, police said on Sunday. The man, Hari Singh Rajput, and his three friends were consuming alcohol near the riv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020