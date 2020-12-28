People News Roundup: NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88

People News Roundup: NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2020 02:41 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88
K.C. Jones, one of the most dominant forces in basketball history who won eight NBA champions as a player and four as a coach, died on Friday. He was 88. In NBA history, only his Boston Celtics teammates Bill Russell and Sam Jones have more championship rings during their playing careers.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sam
- Bill Russell