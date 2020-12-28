Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend: IS ANYONE READY TO CHALLENGE LIVERPOOL?

Manchester United's 2-2 draw at Leicester City was an entertaining enough affair with plenty of goals and chances but neither side made a compelling case that they can dethrone Liverpool as Premier League champions. Liverpool's surprising 1-1 home draw with struggling West Bromwich Albion 24 hours later stopped Juergen Klopp's side stretching their lead but the truth is they are three points clear without even being at their best this season.

United and Leicester's priority will be a top-four finish as will Everton's, while Tottenham Hotspur have stuttered after initially looking capable of going toe-to-toe with Liverpool. A newly-pragmatic Manchester City might end up being the most likely side to topple Liverpool having moved into the top six with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United -- their 13th clean sheet of the campaign.

ARTETA BUYS SOME BREATHING SPACE AS ARSENAL WIN AT LAST Under-pressure Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta earned himself some respite with a 3-1 victory over a rudderless Chelsea side, the first Premier League victory for the Gunners since they beat Manchester United 1-0 on Nov 1.

"It's a really big win for us. We were really disappointed with the results -- not so much the performances. Our players were suffering, our fans were suffering," Arteta said after bringing the club's supporters some much-needed Christmas cheer. The question now will be whether Arsenal can build on the excellent win or whether it was a flash in the pan.

CAN ALLARDYCE SAVE WEST BROM FROM RELEGATION? Sam Allardyce made an inauspicious start to life as West Bromwich Albion manager with a 3-0 home loss to Aston Villa but Sunday's 1-1 draw at Liverpool suggests that keeping the Baggies in the top flight may not be an impossible mission.

West Brom are still deep in the relegation zone but their second-half performance against Liverpool, when they stifled the champions and league leaders while grabbing a late equaliser, showed grit and character. Allardyce has the tag of saviour, having managed 11 clubs without being relegated, and he will need every bit of his vast experience to steer West Brom out of trouble. Their fans will have some hope, however, as they head into a new year.

TOTTENHAM PAY FOR NEGATIVE APPROACH When Tanguy Ndombele scored after 57 seconds for Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton Wanderers, it looked perfectly set-up as a showcase for Tottenham's counter-attacking ability.

Yet they offered virtually nothing going forward after a bright start, opting instead to let Wolves have the ball and just sit deep and absorb pressure. They failed to have a shot on target after the 21st minute and when Romain Saiss headed in a late equaliser it was nothing more than the hosts deserved.

Tottenham led the table in the run-in to Christmas but after four games without a win, albeit during a tough run, and their style of play not easy on the eye, it feels they are drifting. A more expansive approach will be demanded by fans when Tottenham host Fulham on Wednesday.