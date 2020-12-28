Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ronaldo crowned 'Player of the Century' at Globe Soccer Awards

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo has won the 'Player of the Century' award at the Globe Soccer Awards.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 28-12-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 08:10 IST
Ronaldo crowned 'Player of the Century' at Globe Soccer Awards
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo/ Globe Soccer Awards Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo has won the 'Player of the Century' award at the Globe Soccer Awards. Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and former player Ronaldinho were also in the race to bag the accolade but the Portuguese outclassed all to clinch the award.

"Cristiano Ronaldo presented with the [?]PLAYER OF THE CENTURY[?] 2001-2020[?] Globe Soccer Awards, by HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum -- Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, at tonight's gala," Globe Soccer Awards tweeted. Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, during the event, won the Player of the Year award. The club's coach Hansi Flick bagged the Coach of the Year award. Also, Bayern Munich won the Club of the Year award.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola won the Coach of the Century award. Spanish giants Real Madrid won the Club of the Century award during the event. "Congratulations to REAL MADRID on winning the [?]Globe Soccer Award for the [?]CLUB OF CENTURY[?] 2001-2020," Globe Soccer Awards tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ronaldo 'couldn't be happier' after winning Player of the Century award

Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo received the Player of the Century at the Globe Soccer Awards with so much joy and pride in Dubai Sunday evening, and said that he could not be happier. Couldnt be happier with tonights award As Im about to celebr...

Brazil Vice President tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, his office said in a statement. The result was confirmed on Sunday. Mourao will remain in isolation at his official vice-presidential residence, s...

New Zealand 431; Pakistan 62-5 at lunch on day 3 of 1st Test

New Zealand claimed four wickets on the third morning of the first cricket test Monday to send Pakistan to lunch at 62-5 and struggling in reply to the hosts first innings of 431. Pakistan resumed its first innings at 30-1 with Abid Ali 19 ...

Schalke appoint Christian Gross as head coach

German club Schalke on Sunday announced the appointment of Christian Gross as the new head coach of the club. Gross has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until the end of the season.Christian Gross has been appointed the new first-te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020