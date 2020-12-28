Left Menu
Messi to miss clash against Eibar, confirm Barcelona

Barcelona will be without their star player Lionel Messi during the La Liga clash against Eibar.

28-12-2020
Lionel Messi (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona will be without their star player Lionel Messi during the La Liga clash against Eibar. The club said that Messi is completing "treatment for his right ankle" and is expected to return to training after the match.

"First team player, Lionel Messi, is completing the treatment for his right ankle, and is expected to return to training after the FC Barcelona v SD Eibar match," the club said in a statement. In this 2020/21 season, FC Barcelona's captain has played a total of 18 games, scoring 10 goals.

Last week, Messi moved past former footballer Pele as the highest goalscorer ever for a single club during Barcelona's 3-0 win over Valladolid. Messi scored the third goal of the match as he set a new world record. The Argentine striker has now scored a staggering 644 goals, all wearing an FC Barcelona shirt, across 17 seasons and 749 games. That surpassed the 643 goals that the Brazilian scored for Santos which was until now the world record.

Barcelona currently holds the fifth spot on the La Liga standings with 24 points, eight points behind the table-toppers Atletico Madrid. (ANI)

