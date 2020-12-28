Cricket-India attack depleted with Umesh taken for scans

India paceman Umesh Yadav has been taken for scans after injuring a calf bowling in the second test against Australia in Melbourne on Monday, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said. Umesh struggled during the fourth over of his spell after lunch on day three and came off the ground hobbling.

The BCCI said he was assessed by the team's medical staff. "He is being taken for scans now," the board said.

India have already lost experienced quick Mohammed Shami to a broken arm during the Adelaide series-opener, with Ishant Sharma also ruled out of the tour. Jasprit Bumrah and debutant seamer Mohammed Siraj were left to carry the pace burden on Monday, with spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in support.

Australia lead the four-match series 1-0 after winning the first test by eight wickets.