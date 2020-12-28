Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ vs Pak: Faheem, Rizwan help visitors avoid follow-on after Kiwi pacers run riot

Faheem Ashraf's valiant 91 and stand-in skipper Mohammad Rizwan's fighting 71 helped Pakistan avoid the follow-on on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand here on Monday.

ANI | Tauranga | Updated: 28-12-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 12:47 IST
NZ vs Pak: Faheem, Rizwan help visitors avoid follow-on after Kiwi pacers run riot
Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf stitched a 107-run stand for the seventh wicket (Image: Pakistan Cricket's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Faheem Ashraf's valiant 91 and stand-in skipper Mohammad Rizwan's fighting 71 helped Pakistan avoid the follow-on on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand here on Monday. Pakistan folded for 239 courtesy an all-round bowling performance from the Kiwis, but it was Faheem and Rizwan's brilliant partnership that helped visitors pull off a recovery from 80/6. For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson picked three while Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Trent Boult bagged two wickets each.

Resuming at 30/1, Pakistan got off to the worst possible start as New Zealand pacers took the wickets of both Abid Ali and Mohammad Abbas in the first 15 overs of play to leave the team at 45/3. Jamieson continued from where he left the other day and sent back Abid before Boult dismissed Abbas in the 34th over. Tim Southee then came firing on all cylinders and picked two wickets in the same over as Pakistan slipped to 52/5 in reply to New Zealand's 431.

New Zealand gave away just 32 runs and picked four wickets in the first session to extend their dominance in the game. Neil Wagner, who was bowling with a fractured toe, dismissed Fawad Alam to leave Pakistan reeling at 80/6. However, much to the surprise, wicket-keeper batsman Rizwan and Faheem stitched a 107-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Both the batsmen brought up their half-centuries before Mitchell Santner ran Rizwan out with a brilliant throw. Ashraf continued his fine display of batting and helped Pakistan avoid the follow-on before the visitors were bundled out for 239. Brief Scores: New Zealand: 431/10; Pakistan: 239 (Faheem Ashraf 91, Mohammad Rizwan 71; Kyle Jamieson 3-35, Neil Wagner 2-50) (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL Roundup Dolphins stun Raiders with late FGJason Sanders kicked four field goals, including a 44-yarder with one second remaining, as the visiting Miami Dolphins inched closer to a pl...

China stocks end higher on upbeat data

China stocks closed higher on Monday, helped by strong industrial profit data that underscored a continued recovery in the worlds second-largest economy. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4 to 5,064.41, while the Shanghai Composite Index w...

Guar Seed futures decline on low demand

Guar seed prices on Monday went down by Rs 12 to Rs 3,903 per 10 quintal in futures trade. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for January delivery was trading at Rs 3,903 down by Rs 12, or 0.31 per cent ...

China foreign ministry says firmly rejects new U.S. law on Tibet policy

The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday said it firmly rejected new U.S. legislation on Tibet signed into law by President Donald Trump over the weekend.Tibet-related issues are domestic affairs, Zhao Lijian, a ministry spokesman, said at a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020