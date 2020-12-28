NZ vs Pak: Faheem, Rizwan help visitors avoid follow-on after Kiwi pacers run riot

Faheem Ashraf's valiant 91 and stand-in skipper Mohammad Rizwan's fighting 71 helped Pakistan avoid the follow-on on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand here on Monday. Pakistan folded for 239 courtesy an all-round bowling performance from the Kiwis, but it was Faheem and Rizwan's brilliant partnership that helped visitors pull off a recovery from 80/6. For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson picked three while Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Trent Boult bagged two wickets each.

Resuming at 30/1, Pakistan got off to the worst possible start as New Zealand pacers took the wickets of both Abid Ali and Mohammad Abbas in the first 15 overs of play to leave the team at 45/3. Jamieson continued from where he left the other day and sent back Abid before Boult dismissed Abbas in the 34th over. Tim Southee then came firing on all cylinders and picked two wickets in the same over as Pakistan slipped to 52/5 in reply to New Zealand's 431.

New Zealand gave away just 32 runs and picked four wickets in the first session to extend their dominance in the game. Neil Wagner, who was bowling with a fractured toe, dismissed Fawad Alam to leave Pakistan reeling at 80/6. However, much to the surprise, wicket-keeper batsman Rizwan and Faheem stitched a 107-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Both the batsmen brought up their half-centuries before Mitchell Santner ran Rizwan out with a brilliant throw. Ashraf continued his fine display of batting and helped Pakistan avoid the follow-on before the visitors were bundled out for 239. Brief Scores: New Zealand: 431/10; Pakistan: 239 (Faheem Ashraf 91, Mohammad Rizwan 71; Kyle Jamieson 3-35, Neil Wagner 2-50) (ANI)