SA vs SL: Fit-again Rabada joins Proteas Test squad

Proteas seamer Kagiso Rabada has been medically cleared of the right adductor muscle strain injury, which saw him ruled out of the One-Day International Series against England last month. He will join the Test squad, which is currently on Day Three of the first Test match against Sri Lanka from Monday. The 25-year-old has successfully gone through all the COVID-19 and pre-Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) entry protocols and is expected to enter the BSE before the start of the second session, CSA said in a release.

Earlier, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram and Faf du Plessis all scored quality runs against a depleted Sri Lankan bowling attack as the host nation fought back on the second day of the first Test in Centurion on Sunday. Opener Elgar fell five short of a century and struck a confident 95 including 16 fours and shared a fluent first-wicket partnership of 141 with Markram, who marked his recall to the national team with 68 (94 balls, 14 fours).

Du Plessis, playing his first Test match since standing down as skipper, ended the day well with an unbeaten 55 (81 balls, 9 fours). He went on to score a century on Monday. Debutant Luthu Sipamla made amends for a tough opening day by finishing as the pick of the bowlers with four for 76, the Sri Lankans slipping from 340 for six overnight to 396 all out.

Proteas Test Squad: Quinton de Kock (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Faf du Plessis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Dean Elgar (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Dwaine Pretorius (Imperial Lions), Sarel Erwee (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Migael Pretorius (VKB Knights), Lutho Sipamla (Imperial Lions), Raynard van Tonder (VKB Knights). (ANI)