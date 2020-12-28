Weather postpones World Cup ski race in Italy until Tuesday

Weather postpones World Cup ski race in Italy until TuesdayPTI | Bormio | Updated: 28-12-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 16:21 IST
A men's World Cup super-G was called off an hour before its planned start Monday and rescheduled for Tuesday because of bad weather in the Italian Alps
The move also forced the postponement of the classic downhill on the Stelvio course, which was planned for Tuesday but has been pushed back to Wednesday
Dense snowfall and flat light made a safe speed race impossible, the International Ski Federation said, adding that the decision was taken “due to the current weather conditions and the forecast for today.” Tuesday's race will be the third super-G of the season. Switzerland's Mauro Caviezel and defending overall World Cup champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway won the previous two races.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mauro Caviezel
- Italian
- Aamodt Kilde
- World Cup super-G
- World Cup
ALSO READ
Shoppers flood Italian cities as government debates Christmas curbs
Trial for Regeni murder will reach 'shocking' truth, says Italian prime minister
Regeni murder trial will reveal 'shocking' truth, says Italian PM
Southern European bond yields hit record lows, Italian risk premium lowest since 2016
Italian fishermen detained in Libya have been freed -Italian foreign min