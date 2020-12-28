BBL 10: Imran Tahir pulls out of BBL due to personal reasons

Left Menu
Melbourne Renegades suffered a blow as South Africa spinner Imran Tahir pulled out of the Big Bash League (BBL) due to personal reasons.

South Africa spinner Imran Tahir. Image Credit: ANI

Melbourne Renegades suffered a blow as South Africa spinner Imran Tahir pulled out of the Big Bash League (BBL) due to personal reasons. Tahir had been in doubt to play in the BBL after his arrival was delayed in December with the Australian government requiring overseas players to do a 14-day quarantine in a hotel room prior to being available to play.

Renegades have a trio of spinners including Mohammad Nabi, Ahmad and Imad Wasim in their squad. The Renegades coach Michael Klinger said that while it was disappointing to lose Tahir, it would give an opportunity to Noor Ahmad. "Imran's a great player so it is a loss, but at the same time, we've got Noor Ahmad -- he's a bowler people haven't seen that much, so it might work in our favour," Klinger said.

"He'll now be able to play a fair chunk of that back end of the season, with Imad Wasim. Nabi has to go home for international duty. It is a loss but at the same time what a huge opportunity for young Noor to come in and have a huge impact on the BBL," he added. Ahmad made his BBL debut against the Hobart Hurricanes and took 1 for 27 from four overs.

Renegades are at the seventh spot with four points in four games. They will next play against table-toppers Sydney Sixers on Tuesday. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

