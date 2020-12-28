SA vs SL: Du Plessis 199 gives hosts huge advantage

Left Menu
Faf du Plessis fell one run short of his double ton but it was enough to give his side a 225-run lead before South African bowlers made early inroads into the Sri Lanka top order in the first Test at SuperSport Park here on Monday.

28-12-2020
Faf du Plessis fell one run short of his double ton but it was enough to give his side a 225-run lead before South African bowlers made early inroads into the Sri Lanka top order in the first Test at SuperSport Park here on Monday. Sri Lanka were at 65/2 in their second innings at the close of play on day three. Kusal Mendis (33 not out) and Dinesh Chandimal (21 not out) are at the crease as Sri Lanka are trailing by 160 runs.

Lungi Ngidi picked up both wickets as visiting captain Dimuth Karunaratne (6) and Kusal Mendis (0) failed to steal the show with the bat. It was another day of dominance for South Africa as they posted 621 in their first innings after Du Plessis showed his masterclass while Temba Bavuma (71) and then Keshav Maharaj (73) played some good hand on day three.

The hosts resumed their play from 317/4 with Du Plessis and Bavuma on strike. The duo had a 179-run stand for the fifth wicket. Dasun Shanaka broke the highest partnership of the match as he sent back Bavuma on 71. Du Plessis brought up his century in the next over, passing 4000 Test runs from the same shot, as South Africa began to build their lead. Wiaan Mulder (36) supported him until well into the afternoon session, when he edged a ball from Wanindu Hasaranga into Niroshan Dickwella's gloves.

Hasaranga brought Du Plessis' innings to a close, as the former South Africa captain failed to clear mid-on since he aimed for the boundary to bring up what would have been his maiden double hundred. His 199-run knock off 276 balls was studded with 24 fours. Before walking back to the pavilion, Du Plessis also put on a record seventh-wicket stand against Sri Lanka of 133 with Maharaj (73), who went to his highest Test score before he was the last batsman out.

Hasaranga finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/171 as South Africa were bowled out for 621. (ANI)

