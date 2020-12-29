Scoreboard: IND vs AUS, Day 4

Scoreboard: IND vs AUS, Day 4PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 07:47 IST
Scoreboard on the fourth day of the second Test between India and Australia here
Australia 1st Innings: 195 India 1st Innings: 326 Australia 2nd innings: (Overnight 133/6) Matthew Wade lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 40 Joe Burns c Pant b Umesh 4 Marnus Labuschagne c Rahane b Ashwin 28 Steven Smith b Bumrah 8 Travis Head c Mayank Agarwal b Siraj 17 Cameron Green c Jadeja b Siraj 45 Tim Paine c Pant b Ravindra Jadeja 1 Pat Cummins c Agarwal b Bumrah 22 Mitchell Starc not out 14 Nathan Lyon c Pant b Siraj 3 Josh Hazlewood b Ashwin 10 Extras: (LB-5, NB-3) 8 Total (all out in 103.1 overs) 200 Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-42, 3-71, 4-98, 5-98, 6-99, 7-156, 8-177, 9-185 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 27-6-54-2, Umesh Yadav 3.3-0-5-1, Mohammed Siraj 21.3-4-37-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 37.1-6-71-2, Ravindra Jadeja 14-5-28-2. More PTI AT ATAT
