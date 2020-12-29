Soccer-Sheffield Wednesday sack Pulis after 10 games in charge

Sheffield Wednesday have sacked manager Tony Pulis 45 days into his tenure after he managed just one win from his 10 games in charge, the Championship (second-tier) club said. The 62-year-old replaced Garry Monk last month with Wednesday second from bottom after 11 matches. They remain one spot above basement side Wycombe Wanderers.

His departure comes at a turbulent time for the club with the British media reporting this month that players were seeking guidance from the Professional Footballers' Association after receiving only a portion of their November salaries. "The performances and results haven't been of the level expected since Pulis was appointed. There are also other issues which have had a bearing on this decision," Wednesday Chairman Dejphon Chansiri said in a statement https://www.swfc.co.uk/news/2020/december/club-statement---tony-pulis on Monday.

"On the pitch, seven points from a possible 30 isn't acceptable. It's vital we maintain our Championship status and I feel I must make a change now with over half of the season remaining to give us the best possible chance of doing so." First team coach Neil Thompson will take charge for Tuesday's game against Middlesbrough before a permanent manager is appointed.

