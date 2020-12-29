Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahane's innings was turning point of the match: Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday declared stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahanes hundred as the turning point of the second Test against Australia which India won by eight wickets, calling his knock a display of unbelievable concentration.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 11:27 IST
Rahane's innings was turning point of the match: Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday declared stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane's hundred as the turning point of the second Test against Australia which India won by eight wickets, calling his knock a display of ''unbelievable concentration''. A dogged 112 by Rahane helped India gain a crucial 131-run lead in the first innings. India then bundled out the hosts for 200 in their second essay and then chased the 70-run target with ease to draw level in the four-match series. Asked about the turning point of the match, Shastri said, ''I think, it was the innings of Ajinkya Rahane.'' Shastri said Rahane batted on probably the toughest day when the conditions were overcast.

''The discipline, you know on such a big stage...When he (Rahane) went out to bat, we were 2 down for 60, and then to bat six hours, on probably the toughest day to bat, because it was overcast all day and he batted for six hours, unbelievable concentration,'' the former batsman recalled. ''I thought that was the turning point. His innings was the turning point,'' he added at the post-match virtual press conference.

Rahane's knock in the first innings came in 223 balls and he hit 12 fours during it. The third Test of the series begins from January 7. Shastri was also asked about the difference in captaincy style of Rahane and regular skipper Virat Kohli, who is currently on paternity leave. ''See, both are good readers of the game, Virat is very passionate, Ajinkya, on the other hand, is very calm and composed, and it's their characters.

''Virat is more in your face while Ajinkya is quite prepared to sit back in a very calm and composed manner, but deep inside he knows what he wants,'' he opined..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Emma Roberts welcomes baby boy with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

Actor Emma Roberts is ending 2020 on a high note as she welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund on Monday local time. The American Horror Story star and her boyfriend have named their baby Rhodes, according to TMZ.Everyone is...

Lenders extend ICA for Reliance Home Finance resolution till Mar 31

Lenders to troubled mortgage firm Reliance Home Finance RHF have extended the inter-creditor agreement ICA for another three months. Reliance Home Finance, part of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group, recently got bids from six suitors as p...

Taiwan's EVA Air says 8 sacked since March for breaching COVID rules

Taiwans EVA Airways Corp said on Tuesday it had sacked four pilots and four cabin crew since March for breaching rules related to preventing COVID-19 infections, adding that it was committed to enforcing anti-pandemic measures. Last week th...

Delhi courts counter pandemic challenges, deal with cases of riots, Tablighi Jamaat

Delhi courts quickly adopted technology to counter the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown and heard important cases related to Delhi communal riots in February as also violations of visa norms by foreigner Tablighi Jamaat members ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020