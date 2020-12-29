Left Menu
Development News Edition

I've sort of let Ashwin dictate terms, probably never let any spinner do that: Smith

Australia batsman Steve Smith admitted that he has allowed India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to dictate terms in their battle in the ongoing Test series.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 12:42 IST
I've sort of let Ashwin dictate terms, probably never let any spinner do that: Smith
India spinner R Ashwin (Image: BCCI's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia batsman Steve Smith admitted that he has allowed India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to dictate terms in their battle in the ongoing Test series. Ashwin picked Smith's wicket in the first session of the Boxing Day Test on Saturday for a duck. It was the first time in history that the right-handed batsman got out without scoring against India in the longest format of the game. The senior campaigner extracted extra spin and bounce as Smith played along his wrist to get caught at leg slip.

Smith, who has been dismissed twice by Ashwin in the ongoing Test series, said he hasn't allowed any other spinner to dictate terms like the Indian spinner did to him. "I probably haven't played Ashwin as well as I would've liked; I probably would've liked to have put him under a bit more pressure. I've sort of let him dictate terms and that's something I've probably never let any spinner do in my career," Smith told SEN radio.

"I've sort of taken it to them, been a bit more aggressive and made them change things. I haven't allowed that to happen, probably because I'm searching for just being out there for long enough," he added. Smith was in red hot form for Australia in the while-ball series, but the batsman hasn't looked good in the Tests as of now.

Smith, who was named as the ICC's Test player of the decade, has said that he looking to spend some more time in the middle as it is the most important thing for him. "At the moment I'm searching for time in the middle; that's the most important thing for me," Smith, who was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah in the second innings, said.

"When I look at this year, 64 balls is the longest I've spent in the middle, during those one-day games. For me, that's important. I find a lot of rhythm out in the middle," he added. India defeated Australia by eight wickets to level the four-match Test series 1-1 on Tuesday. The win also ensured India moved a step closer to the final of the World Test Championship. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China hopes to conclude talks on EU investment deal by 'early date'

China hopes lengthy negotiations for an investment deal with the European Union can wrap up at an early date, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.Talks have been stuck for years since beginning in 2014 as the bloc accused China of ...

Constance Wu, boyfriend Ryan Kattner welcome first child together

Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu and her boyfriend, musician Ryan Kattner, have become parents to a baby girl. According to Eonline, the couple welcomed their first child together sometime between June and August. They are doing great, a...

MP cabinet gives nod to ordinance on freedom of religion bill

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave nod to an ordinance on the bill against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, that stipulates a jail term of up to 10 years for violators. The ord...

EU's Barnier, asked about future, says plans to serve France

The European Unions Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday he saw himself serving his home country, France, in some capacity following the completion of his work on negotiating Britains exit from the EU. I will use my energy to wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020